Full to the brim

Cats Welfare news

LAST year, Cats Welfare neutered almost 900 cats in the south of Tenerife, and re-homed around 340 cats and kittens – a tremendous achievement.

We always hope that, year on year, we will be able to improve on these figures, but it is becoming apparent that this will, almost certainly, not be the case this year.

Whether it is Brexit and uncertainty in the ex-pat community, we do not know, but we are not receiving the donations to help us with our work that we have seen in the past, and there aren’t the amount of people that we have seen in previous years, wanting to adopt.

This means that we are currently closed to any new intake of cats and kittens. We currently have in excess of 50 in our care, and, not having a refuge, we are reliant on the very few foster carers that we have to care for them.

If you are looking to adopt a cat or kitten, then please contact us as we are sure to be able to help you. All black kittens are provided with free kitten injections, microchip and neutering, as is the second kitten if you adopt two kittens of any colour.

Contact us via our website www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com or ring or WhatsApp Maria (English) on 646629129, seven days a week 9-6pm, or Sandra (Spanish and German) after 6pm on 671282773. All cats and kittens go on trial, so you can be sure you have made the right decision.

Kittens of the week

We currently have a beautiful, pure-white boy and his three-colour sister awaiting homes; not necessarily together, but it would be lovely if it were. They both have umbilical hernias that make them extra special, but which don’t stop them being, in every way, normal kittens.

They will have kitten injections, neutering and microchips paid for by us, as well as the hernia corrections when they are neutered. Interested? Message us for a no-obligation chat.

Our shop

We always need cat food, litter, old newspapers, sheets, towels, bedding etc for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items to sell in our shop.

Items in good condition can be dropped into the shop on San Blas in Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10-6pm, Saturdays 10-4pm.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 636590557, and he will arrange collection from you.