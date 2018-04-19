Fugitive cornered at London airport

A BRITISH fugitive, wanted in connection with the disappearance of Lisa Brown, was arrested at Heathrow airport yesterday (Thursday).

Simon Corner, 35, was handcuffed on arrival, after a European Arrest Warrant had been issued last month.

This latest saga follows the launching by Lisa’s family of a £100,000 reward, for information on Corner’s whereabouts, at last month’s press conference in Algeciras.

Lisa, a 32-year-old from Scotland, vanished in November 2015 from her home in Guadiaro, near Gibraltar, and has been presumed dead by her family and Spanish police.

Corner made bail last year after paying 10,000 euros, and her

sister, Helen, said: “We are as happy as we can be. We expect extradition to run its course now.”

He now faces extradition to Spain to face trial, and Helen added: “We don’t think there’s any chance he will be let out again by the Spanish courts before then.”

Corner remains under investigation, on suspicion of Lisa’s homicide, along with six other Brits, suspected of obstructing justice.