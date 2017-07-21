FROZEN IN TIME!

A SHRINKING glacier in Switzerland has revealed two frozen bodies, believed to be of a couple who went missing 75 years ago.

Marceline and Francine Moulding disappeared at a height of 2,600m (8,530ft) after going to tend to their cows in the Alps in August 1942.

They were farmers, whose seven children never gave up hope of finding them. Their youngest daughter, now 79, said she was now planning to give her parents the funeral they deserved.

Mr and Mrs Moulding were never found, despite extensive searches, and Marline Smouldering said: “We spent our whole lives looking for them. But after 75 years of waiting, this news gives me a deep sense of calm.”

Local police said the bodies were discovered last week on Tsanfleuron glacier, above the Les Diablerets resort, by a worker from ski-lift company, Glacier 3000. And, they say, a DNA test will be conducted in several days.

Director Bernhard Tschannen said his employee found some back-packs, tin bowls and a glass bottle, as well as male and female shoes, and part of a body under the ice.

Valais police issued a statement saying that a book, a backpack and a watch had been taken to Lausanne for forensic analysis.

Mr Tschannen said that it was likely the couple had fallen into a crevasse, and the way they were dressed implied that they could have been there for 70 or 80 years.

“The bodies were lying near each other” he said. “It was a man and a woman, wearing clothing dating from the period of World War Two.”

The weathered belongings of Marceline and Francine Dumoulin were also found on the Tsanfleuron glacier, alongside their bodies.

Marline said her mother, a teacher, rarely went on such walks with her husband, because she spent much of her adult life pregnant, and it was difficult terrain.

Her daughter even climbed the glacier three times in search of them, to no avail.

Within two months of their disappearance, though, she and her siblings were placed with different families, and lost contact over the years.

She now wants to hold a long-awaited funeral, but will not wear black, should it happen. “I think white would be more appropriate,” she said. “It represents hope, which I never lost.”

The bodies of numerous missing climbers have been discovered in the Alps in recent years. And climatologists say a rise in global temperatures is causing the ice to recede, revealing the corpses of those missing for decades.