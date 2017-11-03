Frosty wine production as the summer heats up

A FALL in wine production, in Spain and across Europe this year, has been put down to spring frosts and sweltering summer temperatures.

The European Commission estimates that the European Union’s 2017 wine grape harvest will hit a 36-year low.

The output in Italy is anticipated to be 23% down, while France will drop by 19%, and Spain by 15%, according to the International Organisation of Vine and Wine (OIV).

But there are some positives because, although the volume produced will be lower, vineyard owners say the quality will be higher.

Around the rest of the world, the US output is expected to be down 1%, while a 6% increase is expected in Australia, and Argentina could see a 25% jump.