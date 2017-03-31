Fresh water is capital aim for the residents

THE vast majority of Tenerife capital’s residents are probably unaware, but nearly 50% of the water they consume comes from the Emma desalination plant, in Santa Cruz port.

The facility was launched in 2001 and processes 24,000cu/m of sea-water each day.

Juan Ayala, the desalination plant operations manager, and Daniel Montoro, production technician, say the Emmasa investment plan includes a scheme to increase the amount of desalinated water.

In the future, the intention is that the plant’s output will increase to 28,000cu/m, and then increase again, finally, to process 48,000cu/m of sea water.

The water desalinated in the plant is consumed totally in Santa Cruz. There are no transfers and it is extracted from the facility’s 10 wells, which are 30m deep.

Then, the long filtration process begins. Reverse osmosis (a purification system) is applied to leave the water free of salt and almost ready for human consumption.

“After being extracted from the wells, the water passes two stages with sand and anthracite filters,” said Montoro. “The next step is an addition of reagents (anti-fouling), to then pass a second filtration with cartridges filters.

“For the desalination, we use reverse osmosis. The water passes through a membrane at a pressure of between 65-70kg per square centimetre.”

The water that overcomes this process is already desalinated, but it is not suitable to send into the water network because it has to comply with the Royal Decree 140/2003.

“For this, it is sent to a new tank to be “mineralised”, a method in which the excess salt (brine) is returned to the sea.

Both Ayala and Montoro insist that throughout the entire desalination process, they try to minimise energy consumption, while still maintaining a high water quality.

“To ensure this, they have recently invested in new membranes for the reverse osmosis process, which has reduced electricity consumption from 4.5kw/h to 4kw/h per cubic metre produced.

In a year in which a total of seven million cubic metres of desalinated water is produced, the savings will be equivalent to the average cost of electricity for 600 families.