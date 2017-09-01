Fresh, eight-year lows for GBP/EUR

THE euro’s supremacy over the pound and US dollar continued as August progressed, with GBP/EUR being driven to a new, eight-year low of 1.0762 euros. EUR/GBP climbed, accordingly, to a high of £0.9291, while EUR/USD spiked to $1.2037.

A notable lack of progress in the UK’s Brexit negotiations has been keeping the pound pressured over the last few weeks, with the EU’s chief Brexit negotiator, Michael Barnier, asserting that Britain needs to start “getting serious” about talks.

Although some positive sentiment was derived from Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson conceding that the UK would have to meet its legal obligation to pay a divorce bill to the EU, the development wasn’t substantial enough to give the pound a lift.

Slowing UK inflation also left GBP struggling amid bets that the Bank of England (BoE) will keep monetary policy accommodative for longer, if consumer price pressures ease.

The euro, meanwhile, was bolstered by reduced demand for the US dollar, and rising hopes that the European Central Bank (ECB) will start tapering its expansive quantitative easing scheme within the next six months.

The US dollar spent much of the second half of August struggling, as bets for a third US interest-rate hike from the Federal Reserve declined, and hopes that President Donald Trump will be able to follow through on his tax and spending policy plans remained dim.

September is a month rammed with influential, central bank interest-rate decisions. The European Central Bank kicks off proceedings on the 7th.

If ECB President Mario Draghi confirms that policymakers discussed unwinding quantitative easing at the gathering, the euro could surge higher still.

However, if Draghi instead stresses the negative implications of the euro’s current strength, and fails to indicate when policy will be tightened, we may see the common currency slide from its recent highs.

The Bank of England will then be gathering on the 14th. The odds of the BoE making any adjustments to monetary policy at this juncture remain incredibly slim, but investors will be paying close attention to how many policymakers vote in favour of an immediate rate hike.

If more than two members of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) vote for an adjustment, the pound could recover some strength. Conversely, if the BoE cites the recent slowing in domestic inflation as a reason why borrowing costs should remain at record lows, GBP exchange rates are likely to tumble.

The Federal Reserve will be delivering its own interest-rate decision on the 20th. Any signs that the Fed is done with raising interest rates in 2017 would be USD-negative, and could send EUR exchange rates shooting higher.

