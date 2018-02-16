Franco’s grandson speeds into prison

THE eldest grandson of late Spanish dictator Francisco Franco has been sentenced to 30 months in jail for ramming a Guardia Civil car deliberately, following a high-speed chase.

A court in Teruel, a province of Aragon, in north-eastern Spain, sentenced Francisco Franco Martinez-Bordiu, 63, to 18 months for aggravated assault, plus 12 more months for dangerous driving.

He will also have to pay 1,500 euros to one agent, who was injured, and 2,720 euros to the Guardia Civil police force for their damaged vehicle.

According to a complaint lodged by an officer involved in the car chase, he and a colleague spotted Martinez-Bordiu driving near Calamocha, in the Teruel province, in the dark, without any lights.

When they signalled for him to stop, he picked up speed instead and jumped several stop signs, before ramming a patrol car and running it off the road.

Martinez-Bordiu, one of seven children by Franco’s only daughter, Maria del Carmen Franco Polo, who died in December, denied driving that vehicle when he appeared in court in 2014.

His lawyer told reporters that Martinez-Bordiu had loaned his car that day to a former Romanian employee, who, “probably”, no longer lived in Spain.

It was the latest in a series of brushes with the law, experienced by the heirs of Franco, the dictator who ruled Spain with an iron fist from 1939 until his death, in 1975.

Martinez-Bordiu, who published a book about his grandfather, was charged in 2009 with assaulting a railway employee at a railway station in Zaragoza, northern Spain, after missing his train.

He was acquitted after the employee, who accused him of striking her, failed to show up at his trial.

His younger brother, Jaime Martinez-Bordiu, was given a one-year suspended sentence in 2009 for beating his then girlfriend at a hotel on the Costa del Sol.