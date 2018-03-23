Please foster Popeye!

K9 animal news

POPEYE has been with us at K9 for some time. He is a lovely boy, but is getting on a bit now.

Unfortunately, he has developed osteoarthritis in his front elbow. He is on constant medication, and needs care that cannot be provided at K9. A kennel is not a suitable place for him to recover from his illness.

Would you like to foster Popeye? He is a golden dog, is great on walks and loves a cuddle. He is good with other dogs and with children, and is very food orientated, so he will do just about anything for a treat. When you foster a K9 dog, all expenses are paid, and everything is provided, free of charge, to cover his care.

We are looking for a long-term foster home for Popeye, and even adoption, if it is possible. If you would like to foster him, or know anyone who would, please contact K9, asap, on 6676 38468. He says thank you!

Meet our dogs

We have many dogs, in all shapes and sizes, waiting patiently for their loving, safe-and-secure, forever homes. You can see them all, their stories and pictures, on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.

Why not visit us at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas any day of the week between 10-2pm? Alternatively, you can get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

You will also find stories of our dogs, their antics and heart-warming rehomings on Facebook by following Diary of a K9 Tenerife Dogwalker, K9 Tenerife and, not forgetting, K9 Tenerife Cats.

Charity shop

Our charity shop in Alcala Plaza is always looking for new items to sell. If you have any unwanted clothes, shoes, books or bric-a-brac, please pop them into our shop, or to K9.

We welcome all kinds of items, all proceeds going towards helping the dogs. The shop is open from 10am-2pm, Monday to Saturday. Pop in, or call them on 6465 61035. Collections can also be arranged, using this number.

Ways you can help

If you wish to support K9 animal refuge, and contribute towards the safe rescue and adoption of abandoned dogs and cats, we would be very appreciative.

You can buy our merchandise (T-shirts, vests, key rings, wristbands and more) at K9, sponsor one of our dogs via our website, and donate money via our website, or cash at our refuge. We also welcome donations of food and other items.

Also, you can become a volunteer dog walker by calling us, or simply popping by, during our opening hours. Remember to keep an eye on our website or Facebook page for any fund-raising events which you may like to attend.

K9 are often looking for people travelling to Germany, and other locations, to accompany dogs which have found new homes outside Tenerife. We are currently looking for flights to Munich or Stuttgart, so, if you are able to accompany our dogs during their flights, please contact us ASAP.