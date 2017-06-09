Foster home needed

K9 animal news

GENTLE Juan is six-years-old, very well behaved, quiet and friendly. He has recently been treated for heartworm, and needs, urgently, a peaceful and stress-free foster home in which to recover.

The refuge is too noisy and stressful for this sweet and docile boy, and all he wants, and needs, is love, affection and short walks. If you can offer Juan a foster, or permanent, home, please contact us on 667 638 468, or email info@k9tenerife.com.

K9 Maxicat boat trip

Tickets are still available for this trip from Puerto Colon on Saturday, 17th June at 9.45am. You can see whales and dolphins in their natural environment, swim and snorkel in clear, blue waters, and enjoy food and drinks aboard the Maxicat.

At the same time, you will be helping to raise funds for the K9 wonder-dogs and cats, and all at a bargain price of 30 euros per person. For more information, please contact K9 on 667 638 468 between 9-2pm daily, or email info@k9tenerife.com

Thank you, Terry!

K9 are very grateful to Terry Hibbard who raised 547.20 euros for our dogs and cats by collecting, cleaning and re-selling golf balls over many years.

Meet our dogs

We have many dogs, in all shapes and sizes, waiting patiently for their loving, safe-and-secure, forever homes. You can see them all, their stories and pictures, on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.

Why not visit us at K9 refuge on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas any day of the week between 10-2pm? Alternatively, you can get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

You will also find stories of our dogs, their antics and heart-warming rehomings on Facebook by following Diary of a K9 Tenerife Dogwalker and also K9 Tenerife.