Foster home needed

Accion del Sol news

WE are always so grateful to our resident vets, for their hard work and dedication to the dogs at the refuge, many of whom arrive in extremely-bad condition.

Some have serious injuries that need immediate treatment, like this poor dog who was brought here with a broken leg. He is on the mend, but we would like to find him a foster home, where he will be looked after until he is fit and well enough to be adopted.

We will provide his food, and pay for any medical expenses. If you think you could help, please do contact us.

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol