Foster carers needed

Cats Welfare news

WE are starting to receive many calls about stray female cats on the streets, either very heavily pregnant or who have just given birth and are nursing tiny kittens.

It’s now kitten season, and it will continue over the summer and finish around October. This last week alone we have taken in six mothers with litters of kittens. We depend on foster homes to care for new arrivals until suitable homes are found.

Would you like to be a foster carer? You don’t need any experience, and we can tell you everything you need to know. We supply food, litter, beds, toys etc. and cover vet costs.

It doesn’t matter if you work, have pets or children. We have a WhatsApp group of foster carers where new arrivals needing foster care are broadcast. If you would like to join the group, or ask questions with no obligation, ring or WhatsApp Maria on 646629129, message us on Facebook or contact us from our website www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com.

If you are thinking of adopting an adult cat, availability can be seen on our website at www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com/pets. We have a waiting list for kittens, and to facilitate this we have a WhatsApp group of people wanting to adopt. New arrivals old enough to be rehomed will be broadcast on this group with full details, pictures and where they can be viewed. If you would like to join this group, or you are looking to adopt, contact Maria on the above number.

Cat of the week

Molly is a sleek black beauty who was abandoned by her owners when they left the Island last year. Understandably, she can be frightened and confused at first when meeting new people, but, given time, she settles and will make a fabulous, loyal companion.

She would be suitable either as a house cat or with access to outside. She is leukaemia and feline aids negative, and already spayed. Her microchip and first year’s vaccinations are free of charge to the new adopter, and, as usual, all cats go on trial so you can be sure you have made the right decision.

Charity shop

Our shop on San Blas in Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino) is open seven days a week 10-6, (Saturdays 10-4). Pop in with any donations or to browse for a new bargain.