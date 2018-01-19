Forgetful old man hit by smoke-filled lungs

A PENSIONER, aged 75, was admitted into hospital in the early hours of Wednesday, suffering severe smoke inhalation at his Santa Cruz home.

His neighbours called the Emergency Services at around 4.20am because smoke was seeping out the windows there.

Firemen inspecting the property discovered that the old man had forgotten a frying pan he’d been using, and it was still over the flame.

The firemen opened windows to ventilate the area, while an ambulance transferred the man to Candeleria Hospital, where he was kept in for observation.