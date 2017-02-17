Floor-clause mortgages: How to reclaim money

SOME 150 people attending a public meeting in Adeje Cultural Centre on Wednesday learn more about the controversial mortgage “floor clause” or “clausula suelo”, and how they can reclaim money from Spanish banks.

The floor clause was, in effect, a scheme to keep mortgage interest rates artificially high over a number of years, which has been ruled illegal by Spanish courts and, ultimately, the European Court of Justice.

The meeting’s main speaker was Pedro Herrera, from AIDCAE, a consumer organisation for bank and credit union clients in Spain, which is taking action on behalf of thousands of people throughout the country.

He addressed a number of issues, and also spoke about the parallel issue of mortgage costs, paid by clients and which, in most cases, can now be reclaimed from banks as well as the over-charged mortgage sums.

He was very clear on a couple of key points: the courts have ruled that the practice was wrong, and that banks MUST repay affected clients, as long as they make a claim.

In other words, the banks will not seek you out and offer you money back if you don’t claim.

Banks have been given a month to put their repayment machinery in place, and that month ends on Wednesday (22nd Feb).

People can initiate a claim whenever they like, either with a lawyer or using an association such as ADICAE.

The consumer group hopes to have an office here in the South soon. And, from Monday, it will install someone dedicated solely to this matter.

It costs just 40 euros to join this organisation, and then 36 euros annually.

And, obviously, it will represent you over a huge range of consumer matters if you’re a member. If you do enlist, it will represent you at your bank on the mortgage costs, and any other issues you may have.

Pedro Herrera also repeated the association’s firm belief that any letter your bank might have asked you to sign, renouncing any future claims regarding the floor clause in your mortgage, is not legal, and, in fact, is indicative of further abusive practice.

A representative from Adeje consumers’ office, the OMIC, also told the meeting that it has standard letters/forms which the public can use to make their initial claim to the bank.

The OMIC’s offices are in the Hacienda building, beside the town’s main post office.

Once an individual has written to his/her bank, the bank has three months to respond, with an offer!

The belief is that most banks will pay up because the court rulings have been fairly clear. But in some cases, hiring a lawyer might be your only option.

The OMIC office staff in Adeje are always happy to advise on any consumer issue. There is generally someone there who speaks English, and the staff have a good track record of solving problems.