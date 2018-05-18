Flaming heck! My car’s hopping mad

A YOUNG woman was injured during a traffic accident on Monday afternoon in Los Realejos, which left her car in flames.

She was in the LA Guancha area when she lost control of her BMW and came off the road. When the car stopped, she jumped out before the blaze began.

And when firefighters arrived at the scene, it had already been put out. Nearby residents, who spotted the flames, raced to the woman’s aid and helped douse them.

The 22-year-old driver was taken to the University Hospital and treated for minor injuries.

Guardia Civil officers were at the accident scene to divert the traffic, while a road maintenance team from Los Realejos cleaned up the area.