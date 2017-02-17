Fixed-rate loans a bonus

AT the end of January, Spanish mortgage repayments fell after 12 months of negative rates. The Euribor (Euro Interbank Offered Rate) was at a record low of -0.094%.

And, as most Spanish mortgages are based on this, it means that repayments for home-owners have been going down for some time.

With more investors taking advantage of low interest rates and secure fixed-rate loans, this protects them against any future, potential increases.

In 2016, the Spanish Mortgage Association reported that 53.3% of home-owners had a fixed-rate mortgage.

The end of last week saw Greece and its debt problems come to the fore again, the Bank of Greece Governor saying that his country needed another urgent bail-out.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) and EU disagree with how to deal with the situation, which is adding more pressure to what has already been a difficult start to the year for Europe.

The Euro may be struggling this week, but there is a bit more market data on the Eurozone schedule than last week.

And with the ECB Monetary Policy Meeting accounts released yesterday (Thursday), we could see GBP-EUR pairing moving upwards, should the results be as predicted.

Despite their initial belief that Brexit would harm UK growth, the European Commission has since projected an expansion of 1.5%, rather than the 1% it predicted previously.

Wednesday saw the data release of the UK Average Earnings Index (expected to remain flat at 2.8%), the UK Claimant Count Change and the UK Unemployment Rate. The pound fell with softer data.

Meanwhile, the Joseph Rowntree Foundation Think-Tank reports that almost one-third of the UK population is living on an “inadequate” income.

In the 2014-2015 period, 19 million people were living on less than the MIS (Minimum Income Standard) because incomes remained at the same level, despite increasing household costs.

Those of us living in the Canary Islands, if only for the winter months, are lucky not to have the worry of expensive electric or gas bills for central heating, etc.

Yet another reason that makes the islands so appealing to expats!

The UK retail sales are, today (Friday), expected to show a positive increase for January. This will be closely monitored because consumer-spending has been a big driver of the UK economy post-Brexit vote.

Have a good weekend!

