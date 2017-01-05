Fisher death sparks $67m Disney claim

THE shock death of leading actress Carrie Fisher means that Disney should collect one of the largest, personal-accident insurance pay-outs in history.

According to reports, the company took out a $67 million insurance policy on the Star Wars headliner Princess Leia.

Disney, which owns the Star Wars franchise, purchased the 50-million pounds policy from Lloyd’s of London, in the event of Carrie being unable to fulfil her three-film contract, according to The Insurance Insider.

The claim will almost certainly be lodged, following her unexpected death at the age of 60.

Carrie, who became a household name after playing Princess Leia in the original Star Wars trilogy, reprised her role as General Organa in the 2015 film Episode VII: The Force Awakens.

She had already wrapped filming for the next Star Wars episode before she died last Tuesday, four days after suffering a heart attack on a flight from London to Los Angeles.

A Disney spokeswoman declined to comment on whether Princess Leia would appear in films beyond Episode VIII, set for release in 2017.

But she had been expected to play a key role in the ninth instalment of the sci-fi saga, set for release in 2019.

Carrie’s death sparked waves of remembrance among fans, but also speculation over her character’s return in future episodes, yet to be filmed.

And some fans on social media have urged Disney not to use CGI animation to resurrect her character.