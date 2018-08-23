Firefighters douse a warehouse blaze

THE Fire Brigade, based in San Miguel, along with Adeje’s Bombero voluntary force, were called up on Monday night to assist in fighting a blaze at “a garage”, in Granadilla’s calle El Draguito.

The emergency services were contacted at around 11pm on Monday night by a caller, who said there were clouds of black smoke billowing out from a garage, used for storage, apparently.

In fact, the firemen came across a huge warehouse in flames, and, as well as various items stored in the building they also came across a vehicle and a gas bottle, as well as a water bottle filled with petrol.

The firefighters were able to extinguished the flames, leaving the building to ventilate.

Local Police were also present, as well as the Guardia Civil, assisting with the emergency, as well as directing traffic.