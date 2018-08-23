Help find missing Jose

SOS Desaparecidos, an association concerned with tracking down missing people, has released an urgent message to help locate Jose Luis Alvero.

The 39-year-old, last seen on Tuesday (21st Aug), is described by the association as being 5ft 6ins in height, thin and totally bald. He drives a white Peugeot van, registration number 6191KDF.

The association is asking for the public’s help, and for people to speak up if they have any inkling of his whereabouts, by telephoning 642 650 775 or 649 952 957.

You can also e-mail the association at sosdesaparecidos@sosdesaparecidos.es.