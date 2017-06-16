Is your financial plan still ideal?

By Paul Montague

(Partner, Blevins Franks)

FOR most people, the key aim of financial planning is to protect their wealth. Whether it’s your investments, tax-planning, pensions or estate-planning, there are two key elements to consider: are they up-to-date, and, specifically, designed around your circumstances and objectives?

Protecting your wealth

We need to protect the value of our capital and income, right through our retirement years. The knowledge that you and your spouse will be financially secure provides welcome peace of mind. You may also want to pass wealth on to the next generations.

Start by identifying the potential threats, such as low interest-rates, asset volatility, inflation, taxation, changes to legislation etc, then take steps to protect against them.

Long-term personal advice

Seek advice from an experienced wealth manager/financial adviser, who is best-placed to deal with all your current and future needs.

You want an advisory firm which will be around for the long-term to provide guidance and recommendations as needed, both to yourself and to your spouse and family after you have gone.

When you consider your personal family situation, such as income needs, aims, time horizon, risk-appetite etc, your situation is quite unique.

You need highly-personalised financial-planning, and your adviser should take all the time needed to help to get to know you well. He or she should understand how you want your family to inherit your assets and be looked after in future. Building up a close, long-term relationship with one advisory company produces positive results, as well as peace of mind.

Understanding local taxation

The ideal situation would be for your advisers to live locally in the Canary Islands. They will understand what it is like to live here and cope with the local bureaucracy. They will also have a deep understanding of the financial-planning needs of expatriates, and all the nuances of the Spanish tax regime.

They need to be able to react quickly and help you make adjustments, should your personal circumstances change suddenly, or if there are reforms to local-tax legislation.

Brexit makes it even more important to use a locally-based adviser. If you live here, your financial planning, from investments to estate-planning, needs to be set up for Spain, and not for the UK.

And only someone with local experience can provide that. If you move between countries, your adviser should have knowledge of both, and the interaction between the regimes.

Investment planning

Investment is probably the area in which people are most concerned about losing money. All investments, including bank accounts, carry risk. However, portfolios can carry a wide spectrum of risk, depending on the assets and level of diversification.

So your portfolio must, specifically, be based on your personal situation and risk-appetite. Your adviser should obtain a clear and objective view of your risk-tolerance, and combine with his knowledge of your situation and aims for you and your family.

Regulation

Your advisers should have suitable, higher-level, professional qualifications. Regulation is most important, and the company should be authorised by a reputable regulatory body, such as the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority.

Check that the firm is authorised to give advice in Spain, for example, through the EU “passport” system.

Note that for certain transactions, you may need to use a UK-regulated adviser. For example, under UK pension rules, you must first take advice from a UK FCA-regulated firm if you want to transfer more than £30,000 out of a defined benefit scheme.

The sooner you review your financial planning, and set up a strategic, long-term vision to protect your wealth, the sooner you can get on with enjoying your life in the Canaries.

