Our financial finger is right on the pulse

AS we welcome the New Year, we can look back on what has been a busy and varied year for sterling and the euro.

In December last year, we saw a healthy GBP to EUR, with the pound strengthening up to the 1.36 range and above, which was great for those buying euros with their pounds, but not so favourable for those moving funds the other way: back to the UK, for example.

In December, the rate moved between 1.17 and 1.19, not quite breaching the hoped-for 1.2 levels.

Quite a few major factors have had their impact on the rates; among them the Brexit Referendum, the decision to reduce interest rates and, of course, not forgetting the US Presidential elections.

As a currency provider, part of our service is to keep on top of the markets and monitor these highs and lows on behalf of our clients to make sure they trade at the best time and rate, according to their requirements.

With volatility and uncertainty in the markets, many of our clients have taken advantage of our Rate Watch service. This is where the clients tell us what rate they would like to achieve: pounds-to-euros or euros-to-pounds (or, indeed, any other currency).

We will notify them by text message and email as soon as this can be achieved. It’s an ideal service if you are busy and don’t want to miss out on your hoped-for rate.

Another alternative is a Limit Order, in which you set the rate. And as soon as it can be achieved, we purchase the currency on your behalf. Even if this occurs out of business hours, your desired rate will be booked.

I’m pleased to say that in the last few years, people have become more and more savvy regarding international transfers, and rightly so.

Gone are the days when we use our banks automatically. We have started to look at the costs involved and compare rates, making a more educated choice, with the help of a currency provider.

Without a crystal ball, I can’t tell you all that the new year will bring in terms of exchange rates. However, we already know we have Mr Trump’s inauguration this month, with the triggering of Article 50 to come. This first week of 2017 will see manufacturing, construction and services PMIS, and the first look at the latest Eurozone inflation figures.

Rest assured, we will keep you informed and continue to do our best on your behalf. In the meantime, best wishes to you and yours, from all of us, for a healthy, happy and prosperous 2017!

