Fierce quake scatters church concert-goers

AN earthquake on the island of Madeira caused panicked evacuations of homes and community buildings.

Last Saturday’s 5.2 magnitude quake, just before 9pm, was even felt in several areas of the Canary Islands, including Arona, which is 325 miles away.

Footage taken inside a church in Sao Vicente town, on the island’s north coast, showed people running for cover during a Baroque music concert.

There were no reports of casualties, but three roads were closed, partially because of rock-falls. The earthquake’s magnitude was Madeira’s most powerful for 45 years.

Its epicentre was south-west of the uninhabited Desertas Islands, around 30 miles from the Funchal capital.

“We were on the third floor of the Pestana Casino Gardens,” a Blackpool couple on holiday told Earthquake Report.com. “We knew what it was, having been in the Christchurch one in Feb 2011, which was much worse. There were no after-shocks and no pre-shocks… only a single rumble, then it was gone.”

Mike Huddart, a former NHS senior manager, wrote on Twitter: “Earthquake in Madeira. We got out of the hotel very quickly,” while another British holiday-maker said: “Windows in the restaurant shook violently. Effing scary”’

One tourist added: “On holiday in the hotel. Very, very scary. Thought the building was going to collapse.”

A 2.4 magnitude, follow-up quake 20 minutes later, led to a spokesperson at the Portuguese Institute for Sea and Atmosphere saying it could not rule out replicas. The quakes were linked to a re-alignment of tectonic plates.

The Canary Island Volcanology Institute said: “The earthquake has been felt very clearly in the whole of Madeira, and with less intensity in the Canary Islands.”

One woman, living in Funchal, said: “I felt the ground shake, and my legs were trembling afterwards. I didn’t panic, but my relatives were indoors, and they did.”