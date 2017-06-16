The fibre optic without cables

ELECTROSAT TV SL is one of the main distributors for Internet Canarias, which offers 4 G LTE, a service based on access to a radio broadband.

It is a high-quality Fibre Optic speed, with radio technology, which allows the coverage of any zone and avoids the need of a cable.

The installation consists of an antenna being fitted to the roof-top with its “mounting bracket”, cabling, Router Wi-Fi and power supply.

The CPE Router supports a fast, reliable connection to multiple devices, and also offers a high-performance, internet line, compared with the USB.

With this Router, we guarantee full technical support and replacement, in case there’s a problem with the equipment.

Terminology

*Wireless means transmitting signals using radio waves as the medium, instead of wires.

*Do Wi-Fi and WLan mean the same? YES, they both refer to a wireless network that can transfer data at high speeds, using high-frequency radio signals to transmit and receive data over distances of a few hundred feet, using Ethernet protocol.

*Wi-Fi stands for Wireless Fidelity

*First generation/second generation/third generation/fourth generation

*1G: Analogue – The Nokia 3310

*2G: WAP enabled – First iphone

*3G: Improved data speeds

*4G: LTE – Long Term Evolution speed 40Mbps/2Mbps

*4G: WiMAX Worldwide Interoperability for microwave access; operates similar to Wi-Fi but at higher speeds; 128Mbps downstream & 56Mbps upstream

What is 4 G LTE?

LTE stands for Long Term Evolution, an Internet solution that uses EXCOM 4G LTE network to bring a reliable 4G connection in Spain. This technology, which enables you to “surf/navigate” on the internet 10 times faster than a 3G connection, consists of a fixed access, which improves the quality of the service, avoiding a fluctuating signal.

Within the broadband coverage, the LTE permits a quick installation of internet connections, Wi-Fi zones, LAN nets and IP telephone services.

Thus, it opens the possibility of having a service similar to the Fibre Optic in non-urban areas/zones. In contrast to other ADSL, the EXCOM gives you uploads and downloads at the same speed.

Advantages

*If you are going on holiday, you can disconnect the service and you won’t have to pay for those months, and once you return we can reconnect you the service whenever you want.

*Because we are FLEXIBLE, you decide, in every moment, which rate is more applicable to you. Get connected to the internet whenever you want and as much as you want. Choose the rate, or create a combination of your own rates and we adapt to your needs.

*You can add a fixed telephone line to your Internet contract and discover all the advantages.

*You can have mobile phone service without a fixed contract; you can unsubscribe from the service whenever you want. You can choose the rate that best suits you, or you can create a combination of your own rates.

*You can ask for the PARENTAL CONSUMPTION CONTROL, setting a fixed consumption to avoid possible surprises at the end of the month!

SPECIAL PROMOTION

Internet in your home

(Free Registration + Installation Offer)

Take advantage of this Special Introductory Offer. For a limited time only, we are offering a FREE installation. (The subscription and the installation cost for this service is normally 160 euros and 50 euros respectively).

#This is FREE for a limited time only

#Terms and conditions apply, and, for more information, please contact our office by email info@electrosat.com or by calling 922 722 227, 670 277 772, or Isabella: 677 126 506