Feline Xmas treats!

Cats Welfare news

EVERYONE likes to receive a gift a Christmas, including our beloved pets. Have you ever thought of making your cat an extra-special, yummy, Christmas treat? Here’s a recipe to get your kitty into the Christmas spirit.

Ingredients

¾ cup white flour

¾ cup shredded cheddar cheese

5 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese

¼ cup plain yogurt

¼ cup cornmeal

Directions

Preheat the oven to 325 degrees F.

Combine the cheddar and parmesan cheeses with the yogurt in a bowl.

Add the flour and cornmeal, and mix well until a dough forms.

Knead the dough into a ball, and roll to ¼-inch thickness.

Cut the dough into one-inch sized pieces, and place on greased cookie sheet.

Bake for 20 minutes at 325 degrees F, or until the treats are just firm. Let them cool on the baking sheet for a couple of minutes, then remove the treats to a wire rack to cool completely, before feeding to your cat.

Kittens of the week!

These beautiful hand-reared kittens are now ready to be privately adopted. They are 3-4 months old, and very friendly. The bottom kitten has already found a home, but the girl (far left in photo) and two boys (middle and far right) are still waiting.

To meet these babies, and for more information, please contact Halla 6661 11081. All cats/kittens go on a week’s trial, in your home, so you can be sure you’ve made the right decision.

A very Merry Christmas from all of us at Cats Welfare.

All our cats awaiting adoption can be seen on our website at www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com/pets. Ring or Whatsapp Sharon on 662 52 40 06 (seven days a week 9-6pm), or Sandra (Spanish and German) after 6pm, on 6712 82773. Message us on Facebook, or contact us on our website www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com.

If you adopt two kittens together from the charity, kitten injections, micro-chips and neutering is FREE for the second kitten.

Our shop

We always need cat food, litter, old newspapers, sheets, towels, bedding etc for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in our shop.

Items in good condition can be dropped into the shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10-6pm, Saturdays 10-4pm.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 636590557, and he will arrange collection from you.