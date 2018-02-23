Are you feline lucky?

Cats Welfare news

HERE at Cats Welfare, we’re going to be trying a new, fun and exciting way of raising money for all the cats in our care, and our huge and mounting vet bills.

We will be offering our fantastic supporters a chance to win great prizes. This will be done in the form of a raffle, via our Facebook page, with daily updates and live draws. So, not only will you be in with a chance to win some fantastic prizes, you’ll also be supporting our charity!

Business owner?

Are you able to help us by donating a service you provide, such as a meal for two, a haircut, a beauty service etc? Maybe you are skilled at making things. No matter how big or small your donation, we will be extremely grateful, as every little helps! Please send us a PM on our Cats Welfare Facebook page. Thank you for all your support.

Ozzy

We know when we are looking for an adoptive home for a leukaemia-positive cat, it’s going to be a big ask, especially when the cat involved is nervous and a little scared of new people and places, like Ozzy.

But, we also know there are cat lovers who love a challenge. They love to adopt difficult-to-home cats, and have the patience and understanding needed to allow cats like Ozzy to take his time to settle in a new home.

These people, of course, will be rewarded with the satisfaction of knowing that cats like Ozzy get the forever homes they truly deserve. He has been in foster care for a while, so we have the advantage of knowing him well.

He is two years old, neutered and vaccinated. He is nervous, but not aggressive, and loves the company of other leukaemia-positive cats. When he gets to know you, he likes plenty of love and fuss.

Would you love to adopt Ozzy, but feel a little apprehensive about it? Not a problem; the foster carer will answer any questions, and help to make the adoption as easy as possible. If you think you could give Ozzy the loving home he deserves, please contact us through our Facebook page.

Our shop

We always need cat food, litter, old newspapers, sheets, towels, bedding etc for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in our shop.

Items in good condition can be dropped into the shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10-6pm.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 636590557, and he will arrange collection from you.

BOOKS NEEDED

We urgently need books of all genres, and in great condition, to sell in our shop. Please have a dig around at home, and drop them into the shop. Can’t get there? Ring Mark on 6365 90557, and he’ll arrange collection.