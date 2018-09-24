Nobody feeling Blue at this charity event!

IN true Costa del Silencio style, people pulled together for the Blue Day event, held at The Cosy Corner on Sunday 26th August, to raise awareness of men’s cancers.

The day proved to be full of laughter and happy tears for organisers Jacqui and David Ritson. The auction attracted some fierce bidding, and there were raffle prizes aplenty.

Everyone was entertained by some fine singers, who gave up their time for free. The cake stand was a roaring success, the bear was named, the tombola stand was popular, and the children had their faces painted.

The grand total raised was a fantastic 3,253 euros, which was divided between cancer charities AECC Tenerife and Prostate UK. Jacqui and David would like to thank everyone who helped and gave their time in the run up to the event, as well as on the day. There are too many names to mention!

Thanks, also, to everyone who kindly donated the prizes that helped to make it the success it was. Everyone was so generous. This will be a yearly event, with proceeds going to go to AECC