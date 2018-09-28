The feast of music, dance and heaven!

THE third Mayantigo Fest, in Costa Adeje’s Plaza Salytien, takes place tomorrow (Saturday) and Sunday, offering visitors “a little bit of heaven” over the weekend.

There will be traditional music and dance from Adeje and other towns here and abroad.

The weekend event promises a fantastic mix of light and colour, dance and rhythms, bringing people together using the more international language of all: music!

This is very much an international event, working to encourage an interest in our local culture, as well as inviting groups from other Canarian and Spanish towns and beyond.

It is held in a tourist centre, inviting residents and visitors alike to get to know more about the music, song and dance of Adeje, and also to exchange experiences and cultures.

The presentation during both evenings will be in Spanish and English.

The event is organised by Adeje School of Music Folklore group, in partnership with the Tourism Department.

The Folklore group are also celebrating their 30th anniversary this year, and they’re delighted to welcome the Coros and Danzas Mar Menor, from Murcia, Los Campesinos from Lanzarote and Tibet’s Khaita Joyful Dances.

“The idea behind setting up the festival was to give people who come on holiday to Costa Adeje a chance to get to know something of our customs, and our traditional values,” said Tourism Councillor Ermitas Moriera García.

“And, after two successful years, we feel we have gone some way towards achieving that with this outdoor show. It is free to the public, and is held in a main thoroughfare of the borough.”

Canarian folklore has roots in a diversity of traditions, from Europe, the Americas and Africa, with a varied selection of music, song and dance, many of which have been revived by the Adeje School of folklore.

As well as being a showcase for local folklore groups, the festival also offers a shared space for groups from other parts of Spain, and beyond. The event is made possible through the help of Hovima, Mundos, Grúas Sur, Imegal, Imoque Servicios and BP Adeje.