Father faces 45-year sentence for raping daughter and 2 pals

A FATHER was set to go on trial in Barcelona yesterday (Thursday), accused of raping his teenage daughter and her two friends “to rid them of evil spirits”.

The man, identified only as Javier GD, is accused of raping his 15-year-old daughter, and two of her friends, repeatedly, over a 15-month period, at the family home in Baix Llobregat, near Barcelona.

He told the girls, it is alleged, that he belonged to a religious cult, and was empowered to drive out evil spirits.

“He told his victims that he belonged to the Order of Odin, and made them believe that they had evil spirits inside them,” states the public prosecutors’ file, “ and the only way to drive them out was to perform sexual rituals.”

It added: “He told them that if they did not agree to perform sexual rituals, their families would be in danger, and bad things would happen.”

He even told one of the girls: “If you don’t do it, then your little sister will die.”

Prosecutors are asking for a 45-year jail sentence for three crimes of rape. His wife is also on trial as an accomplice, because prosecutors say she knew about the abuse, and let it happen!

She was in the house during the rapes, allegedly, and even asked the girls once: “How was it?”

Prosecutors are calling for a nine-year jail sentence for the woman, for collusion.

The trial comes weeks after a high-profile case, which saw five men acquitted of rape for an attack on a young woman, during the San Fermin Running of the Bulls fiesta in Pamplona.

The men, who called themselves “La Manada” or Wolf Pack in English, were jailed for nine years each on a lesser charge of sexual abuse, after the panel of judges found the attack did not involve violence or intimidation.

The verdict has proved hugely controversial, leading to mammoth street protests across the country.

It also sparked a #Cuentalo movement of women, sharing their stories of abuse and rape, publicly.