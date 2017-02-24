Fatal bus crash

A MAN died and two people were injured after their car collided with a bus in Fuerteventura.

The incident occurred on the FV-1 motorway near La Hondura, in Puerto del Rosario. Paramedics rushed to the scene, but could only confirm the man’s death upon arrival, because of the severity of his wounds.

They also attended to the two injured people. The man had a broken wrist and the woman a fractured knee, and both were taken to hospital for further treatment.