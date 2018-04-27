Fashionable Gillian Banks raises a grand charity sum

AMIGOS de Gillian Banks charity has raised a whopping 1,153 euros for Granadilla’s Centro del Día Guiadyl, an educational day-centre for disadvantaged children.

The charity’s fund-raising fashion show, in Los Gigantes, at The Wine Bar, in the Harbour Club, last Saturday, proved a real winner.

The charity thanks Anne Marie, from Cinderella’s, in El Duque, for putting on a fabulous show; Dodi, at The Wine Bar for hosting the event; Jane Dean, at Beauty Within, for doing all of the models’ hair and make-up: Denise B, representing her Elite Modelling Academy, for helping out with modelling and bringing Jasmine; Jim, for being there in the right place to help when needed, and everyone who helped raise such a fabulous sum.

Top of the raffle prizes was a self-catering apartment for one week in the Santa Maria Aparthotel, donated by Santa Maria Estate Agency, San Eugenio.

For a full list of winners, please see Amigos de Gillian Banks Facebook page.