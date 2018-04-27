VIEW WHOLE
NEWSPAPER
ONLINE

Fashionable Gillian Banks raises a grand charity sum

AMIGOS de Gillian Banks charity has raised a whopping 1,153 euros for Granadilla’s Centro del Día Guiadyl, an educational day-centre for disadvantaged children.

The charity’s fund-raising fashion show, in Los Gigantes, at The Wine Bar, in the Harbour Club, last Saturday, proved a real winner.

The charity thanks Anne Marie, from Cinderella’s, in El Duque, for putting on a fabulous show; Dodi, at The Wine Bar for hosting the event; Jane Dean, at Beauty Within, for doing all of the models’ hair and make-up: Denise B, representing her Elite Modelling Academy, for helping out with modelling and bringing Jasmine; Jim, for being there in the right place to help when needed, and everyone who helped raise such a fabulous sum.

Top of the raffle prizes was a self-catering apartment for one week in the Santa Maria Aparthotel, donated by Santa Maria Estate Agency, San Eugenio.

For a full list of winners, please see Amigos de Gillian Banks Facebook page.

Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=41210

Posted by on Apr 27 2018. Filed under Community. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

LATEST NEWS

Log in | Designed by SortedSites