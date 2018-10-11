Fashion hits beach again

THE second Tenerife’s Beach Fashion show, staged jointly by Adeje Council and the Cabildo, takes place next week, from Monday (15th Oct) to Saturday, on two beaches, Del duque and Fañabe.

Although the event is aimed primarily at fashion, tourists and employment, the other objective is to strengthen the island’s image, and at least 30 top designers, Canarian and international, will also be presenting at the event.

This year’s programme has been extended to activities which include two catwalks, fashion conferences as well as designer networking.

Efraín Medina, the Cabildo’s Social Economic Vice-President, who outlined details of the event, was accompanied by Adeje Tourism Councillor Ermitas Moreira and Events Director Edgar Magdalena.