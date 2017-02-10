Fake!

By Carl from Robot

WE often get asked in the salon for changes of colours, and keeping our clients happy with their hair is our goal. But, sometimes, when we are shown an image of a desired cut or colour, it’s totally obvious to us that Photoshop has been used.

A regular hair colour can be enhanced in such a way as to give the illusion that it has been coloured, but, in reality, it’s never seen that shade.

This makes it so hard for us to explain to the client that this colour may not be achievable, without us sounding like we are trying to advise you not to go for that particular colour.

We have to get over to the client that this colour may not be actually real.

We welcome your ideas and inspiration, but what is seen on a screen nowadays may not always be true. This applies to claims of rapid colour changes that are not physically possible.

For example, black to blonde in a few hours just can’t be achieved without hair damage.

When we do our consultations before any colour treatment, the hair is analysed to determine if the colour is achievable. The colour technique is explained to the client, including upkeep and the effect on the hair, now and in the future.

Your hair is a living thing, and not a wall that you can just paint over. We don’t have an eraser to “rub out” years of colour, to achieve the shade you may ask for.

So the next time you look at a colour, look again. Is it what you see, or has it all been created on a computer, and not actually in a salon?