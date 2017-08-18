Fake-passport man held
AN Iranian man, aged 56, was arrested by National Police at Tenerife South Airport for travelling with a fake Greek passport and identity card.
He was detected on his way to an outbound flight to the UK, when police discovered that he was really Iranian and had paid a large sum of money in exchange for the false documentation.
