Fabulous start for the exclusive singles’ club

LAST Wednesday saw the launch of Tenerife’s only private-members’ club for singles, at Venture restaurant’s Bianco, at the Safari Centre, and what a night they had.

The party, starting with a cava reception on the terrace, moved inside, and everyone enjoyed a three-course dinner with wine, then danced the night away at the Magic Bar.

One of the club’s founders, Denise Bell, said: “We were thrilled to host our inauguration dinner, and to welcome people who, we hope, will become initial members of our singles’ club.

“We have so much planned… lunches, dinners, and magical days and nights out on this wonderful island.”

Jane Dean added: “It’s so exciting, although we stress that we are not a dating site, but a club which wants to create friendships and open doors to a more fulfilling social life. If love blossoms along the way, that’s a bonus!”

Sue Havenhand, based on the Golf del Sur, is equally enthusiastic. “This concept is hugely popular in the UK,” she said. “I am surprised no one else has thought of doing it here in Tenerife. I’m totally looking forward to it.”

The next event is a tapas afternoon at Meson de la Finca, Chayofa, on Sunday, 30th July. The club welcomes people who want to see what it’s all about, on a no-obligation basis.

There’s wine-tasting and star-gazing coming up, so stay informed on our social-media channels.

For more information, call Denise on 646 985 694, check out the website www.exclusivesinglesclubtenerife.com or find the club on Facebook: Exclusive Singles Club Tenerife.