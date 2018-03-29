An extra 14-euro EU cost for Brits

BRITONS are likely to be charged 14 euros for an online permit to travel to any country within the European Union, and the UK will introduce a similar fee for visitors from Europe as part of new security measures.

Under current proposals, the permits will be valid for between three to five years, according to aviation consultant Eddie Redfern.

He told last week’s ABTA Brexit briefing that the proposed Electronic European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) was led by security issues, and not Brexit.

“The UK was already looking at introducing something like this,” said Redfern. “It was going to be introduced, regardless of Brexit.”

The EU plans to introduce the permits for all European countries outside the Schengen region, not just the UK, according to Redfern, who is a fellow of the Chartered Institute of Logistics and Transport, specialising in regulatory affairs.

Travellers must apply for the ETIAS online, in much the same way as they apply for an ESTA, to travel to the US.

At 14 dollars, the ESTA is slightly cheaper, but is valid for just two years. Applicants will have to answer a series of questions, designed to identify illegal immigrants, as well as those who pose a security threat, or a public health risk.

Travellers will have to provide proof of ID, their address, contact and employment details, or the name of their college, and details of their health, including whether they are suffering from any infectious diseases.

They will also have to supply details of serious convictions, including racism and xenophobia, and explain reasons for any travel to war zones, or areas of conflict.

In addition, they will have to give an address for the first night of their trip. The proposals for the ETIAS have not yet been finalised.