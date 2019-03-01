How to expose the fake 50-euro notes

The Guardia Civil in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, are continuing to receive several reports of false bank notes, specifically, the 50-euro version.

Many people, residents and tourists alike, have inundated officials with complaints about the scam, while the Central European bank urges people to take a closer look, by feeling the paper and double-checking the following points, to ensure they are handling legal tender.

What to look for isn’t difficult because the paper is unique, with an unmistakable feel, and the note must be firm.

Bear in mind that when looking at the note, while holding it up to the light, you should see a small portrait in what looks like a little window, as well as the watermark and the security thread.

There is a silver band on the other side of the note, as well as a portrait of Europe in the transparent window, along with an emerald-green number, with a distinguishable, vertical, metallic reflection.

If a specific device is needed to validate the note, a special design will be seen through UV lighting.