European Court calls time time on the dear help-lines

THERE is more good news for consumers from the European Court which, fortunately, seems to be the guardian of consumers’ rights.

One German company, specialising in electrical equipment, had a website offering after-sales telephone numbers with a 0180 prefix (similar to 902 in Spain). The cost of a call to this special number was higher than a standard call, either local or mobile.

A German customer association asked the Regional Court for an interpretation of the EU’s Consumer Rights Directive.

And, according to such Directives, the Member States must ensure that trade-operator telephone lines for customers cannot be charged at more than the “basic tariff”, although the Directive doesn’t actually define the concept of “basic tariff”.

With this judgement, however, the European Court states that the concept of “basic tariff” must be interpreted to mean that the cost of a call to a trader’s telephone helpline, which is printed on a client contract, cannot exceed the standard call, charged locally, for a land-line or mobile.

The main reason for this is consumer protection, because, if they feel the call charges are too high, they will stop ringing after-sales. That means they lose their consumer rights and guarantees, from contracts they have entered into.

Furthermore, the Court clarified that provided the limit on the cost of a standard call is respected for these lines, the trader can still obtains benefits from the calls.

That’s because telephony profits are not the motivation for the ruling.