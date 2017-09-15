EU driving licences the validity in Spain

By Mariano E. Zunino Siri

TO determine whether a driving licence, issued by one of the EU countries (and Lichtenstein, Norway and Iceland), is valid in Spain, we must consider the Drivers’ General Regulation (Reglamento General de Conductores).

It says:

Driving licences issued in any EU country are valid in Spain, under the conditions they were issued in their place of origin. The proviso is, of course, that the age required for driving shall correspond to that required to obtain the equivalent Spanish permit. However, those licences which are restricted, or have been suspended or withdrawn in any EU country, will not be valid for driving in Spain. The holder of a driving licence issued in one of these countries, who has acquired residence in Spain, will be subject to the Spanish provisions regarding its period of validity, and allocation of a points credit. In the case of a licence not subject to a certain validity, the holder must renew it in two years, after establishing his normal residence in Spain. A driving-licence-holder from another EU country, now resident in Spain, may ask at the Jefatura de Tráfico to exchange it for an equivalent Spanish licence.

The Spanish Criminal Code states: “Whoever drives a motor vehicle or moped, in cases of loss of validity of the permit or licence, for total loss of the legally-assigned points, shall be punished by imprisonment for three to six months, or a ban of 12-24 months, or will work to benefit the community for 31-90 days. The same penalty shall be imposed on a person who drives, having been banned legally, and who drives a motor vehicle or moped without ever having obtained a driving licence.”

Many drivers are aware that they have been fined, and, as a result have had points withdrawn. And they know, not because the fine has come to them but because the sanction amount has been seized from their bank account. They were never notified of the fine, which was made by the Administration, through publication of edicts.

Moreover, many people are unaware that the Administration has withdrawn their authorisation. Thus, their defence would, basically, focus on a lack of knowledge (ignorance) of that circumstance, and whether or or not there was valid notification by the Administration.

NOTE: The European Economic Area (EEA) is the area in which the Agreement on the EEA provides for the free movement of persons, goods, services and capital within the European Single Market, including the freedom to choose residence in any country within this area.

The EEA was established on 1st January 1994, when the EEA Agreement began. Basically, it includes all EU countries, plus and Lichtenstein, Norway and Iceland.

Mariano Zunino Siri is a lawyer registered at the Tenerife Bar Association