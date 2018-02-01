EU comments on Brexit reversal boost GBP

POUND Sterling was able to race to multi-month highs over the past 14 days, thanks to improving outlooks on UK monetary policy and Brexit.

The lowest point for GBP/EUR, during the past fortnight, was seen right at the start of the period, when the pairing was at 1.1229 euros. The pairing hit an eight-month high of 1.1502, on the 25th.

GBP/USD started the fortnight down around US$1.3919, but struck a post-referendum high of US$1.4321, on the 25th. EUR/GBP trended between a low of £0.8693 and a high of £0.8813. EUR/USD, meanwhile, rose from a low of US$1.2232, to hit US$1.2516 on the 25th.

The pound struggled to get out of the starting blocks, a fortnight ago, after consumer price data released on the 16th showed that core price growth had slowed further than expected, from 2.7% to 2.5%, during December. Things picked up in the latter half of the week for Sterling, with what seemed to be a co-ordinated attempt, by EU officials, to woo the UK into changing its mind, regarding Brexit.

First, European Council President Donald Tusk stated that the UK could still change its mind, then the European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker claimed that Great Britain could always use Article 49 of the Lisbon Treaty, to re-join the bloc after Brexit, if it wanted to.

Thursday 18th saw an aide for French President Emmanuel Macron claim that France would always look kindly upon the UK, should it decide to change its mind and reverse Brexit.

Sterling was supported higher on Wednesday 24th by a shock 102,000 increase in employment during the three months to November 2017, as well as a surprise uptick in the pace of average-weekly-earnings growth, to 2.4%. Analysts claimed this would put more pressure on the Bank of England (BoE) to raise interest rates, pushing GBP higher.

GBP/EUR was able to hit an eight-month high, and GBP/USD its best levels since the Brexit referendum, on Thursday 25th, after US President Donald Trump told Prime Minister Theresa May that he expected to see a strong rise in UK-US trade, in the future. This helped allay fears that the UK would struggle to secure trade deals after Brexit.

The first key event to watch out for on the economic calendar will be BoE Governor Mark Carney’s annual appearance before the Lords Economic Affairs Committee on Tuesday, to discuss the economy and the impact of Brexit. Markit PMIs on Thursday 1st February, Friday 2nd and Monday 5th will give an indication as to the strength of the UK economy, as it entered 2018.

The following week sees the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) announce its latest, stimulus decisions, when its meeting concludes on Thursday 8th. No changes are expected at this meeting, but markets are hoping that policymakers could signal that a hike is likely, in the next few months.

Of course, as well as the economic-data calendar, there will also be the ongoing Brexit negotiations, and the political volatility this is causing for Theresa May’s Prime Ministership, to keep the pound on turbulent form. While these events are unpredictable, it’s safe to say there will be something Brexit-related in the next fourteen days, to roil the pound.

At Currencies Direct, we’re here to talk currency whenever you need us, so get in touch if you want to know more about the latest news, or how it could impact your currency transfers.

Since 1996, we’ve helped more than 150,000 customers with their currency transfers; just pop into your local Currencies Direct branch, or give us a call to find out more.

T: +34 922 971 781

E: canaries@currenciesdirect.com

W: currenciesdirect.com