Emergency Services will welcome drones

SANTA Cruz Mayor José Manuel Bermúdez Deputy Mayor Zaida González, responsible for Public Security, have revealed that the borough’s new “Drones Unit” will soon be in operation.

They will be a great asset to the Emergency Services because they can be used in many circumstances, including land and coastline rescues, throughout the Canaries.

The unit, comprising two drones, will be looked after by the Civil Protection team, and will be operated by pilots with specialised training.

These special devices are valued at around 10,000 euros, and each weighs around 25kgs, with an approximate flying time of 25 minutes.

They have a special system for capturing and recording images, which means they will be an essential search-and-rescue asset.

