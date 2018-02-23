Ella

K9 animal news

ELLA is such an amazing dog. She is about 3-4 years old, and a wolf-hound cross.

She is one of the most loveable dogs you’ll ever meet, and won’t hesitate to roll over for a belly rub. She came to us about a year ago, after she was abandoned with her two young pups.

The pups were soon homed and are now grown up, leaving Ella all on her own. She doesn’t deserve to spend any more time in a kennel, and needs a loving, safe home where she can run free, and sleep in a warm bed.

She’s not very good with other dogs, so would be better suited to a dog-free home. At first, her size can be overwhelming, but her sweet nature soon makes up for it. She loves to go on walks and running, meaning a home with a big garden would be ideal.

If you would like to offer Ella a second chance, please come down to the kennels to meet her; you are sure to fall in love! Or call us on 6676 38468, for more information.

Meet our dogs

We have many dogs, in all shapes and sizes, waiting patiently for their loving, safe-and-secure, forever homes. You can see them all, their stories and pictures, on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.

Why not visit us at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas any day of the week between 10-2pm? Alternatively, you can get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

You will also find stories of our dogs, their antics and heart-warming rehomings on Facebook by following Diary of a K9 Tenerife Dogwalker, K9 Tenerife and, not forgetting, K9 Tenerife Cats.

Charity shop

Our charity shop in Alcala Plaza is always looking for new items to sell. If you have any unwanted clothes, shoes, books or bric-a-brac, please pop them into our shop, or to K9.

We welcome all kinds of items, all proceeds going towards helping the dogs. The shop is open from 10am-2pm, Monday to Saturday. Pop in, or call them on 6465 61035. Collections can also be arranged, using this number.

Ways you can help

If you wish to support K9 animal refuge, and contribute towards the safe rescue and adoption of abandoned dogs and cats, we would be very appreciative.

You can buy our merchandise (T-shirts, vests, key rings, wristbands and more) at K9, sponsor one of our dogs via our website, and donate money via our website, or cash at our refuge. We also welcome donations of food and other items.

Also, you can become a volunteer dog walker by calling us, or simply popping by, during our opening hours. Remember to keep an eye on our website or Facebook page for any fund-raising events which you may like to attend.

K9 are often looking for people travelling to Germany, and other locations, to accompany dogs which have found new homes outside Tenerife. We are currently looking for flights to Munich or Stuttgart, so, if you are able to accompany our dogs during their flights, please contact us ASAP.