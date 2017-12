Elio, Elio, Elio, what’s all this?

IS it a bird, is it a plane? No, it’s Elio Doro the elephant, CD Tenerife’s new mascot, but it has left fans bemused and confused.

The Santa Cruz home of CD Tenerife is the Heliodoro Stadium, and this has sparked the half-baked name.

Maybe fans will take him to heart, but it will be a tough tusk! And some say the designer must be living in an ivory tower if he thinks it will inspire the club.