Elephant stampede injures Sri Lankan pageant crowd
MORE than a dozen festival-goers were injured after an elephant taking part in a Buddhist pageant in Sri Lanka went on a rampage.
The procession in Kotte, near the country’s capital, began with a government minister placing a sacred relic on a decorated casket, atop an elephant adorned with shiny red clothing.
But it turned disastrous, rapidly, when the elephant surged forward, sending some of the terrified worshipers straight into another of the mighty animals, which then ran amok.
Shocking footage showed a man, riding on the elephant’s back, just avoid being trampled when he was shaken off as the huge animal headed straight into a crowd.
Officials from two hospitals said 18 injured people had been treated, following the stampede, including women and at least two children, but 16 people had been discharged.
Unfortunately, it is another elephant-related controversy for Sri Lanka, after photos emerged last month showing a starving 70-year-old female forced to don a colourful costume to hide her emaciated body.
According to the Save Elephant Foundation, Tikiri was one of 60 elephants forced to work for 10 nights in a row at the Esala Perahera Buddhist festival in Kandy.
Foundation founder Lek Chailert said, in a heartfelt post on World Elephant Day: “No one sees her bony body, or her weakened condition, because of her costume.
“No one sees the tears in her eyes, injured by the bright lights that decorate her mask, and no one sees her difficulty in walking because her legs are short-shackled.”
Pictures emerged last month of a starving Tikiri wearing a costume to cover her emaciated body. She was said to be one of 60 elephants, forced to march on 10 consecutive nights at a Kandy festival.
