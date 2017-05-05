Electrosat… for all all your TV needs

ELECTROSAT TV SL are a professional telecommunications company, based in Valle San Lorenzo. Every member of staff can communicate in various languages, such as Spanish, English, German, Dutch and Italian, thus ensuring an excellent customer-service.

We are one of the few telecommunications companies to be officially recognised and approved by the Registrar of Telecommunications Installers at the Secretary of State Telecommunications Office, and by the Society of Information under Registrar No.7902.

We are specialists, providing a professional, high-quality service in the installation of all sizes of satellite dishes, TV antennas, CCTV, structured cabling and community internet.

We have installed more than 80 large dishes along the South and West coast of Tenerife, and we have installation projects on many large, well-known communities.

ElectroSat use only top-quality products available from the best TV and satellite suppliers on the market, which assures you a maximum guarantee.

We offer monthly maintenance contracts with the majority of community-property administrators on the South and West Coast of the Island.

Any work carried out includes a guarantee on labour costs for one year, and a two-year guarantee on equipment.

DIGITAL SUBSCRIBER LINE

ELECTROSAT can offer an internet installation based on the D-Slam system, to receive community internet through an ADSL line.

This community internet system has been tried and tested on various communities, especially in the Golf del Sur area, and has many advantages, such as being received through a telephone line, which means no cabling is necessary.

The usage is exclusively for residents connected to the system, thus ensuring personal security and avoidance of infiltrations. All connected apartments have their own individual routers, incorporated with Wi-Fi, which offers the owner the facility to navigate the internet from the comfort of his/her own apartment.

Each owner is given two access codes and passwords, again assuring maximum security.

For further information and a quotation, please contact our office either by email, or calling directly for a "no-obligation" visit.

For further information and a free quotation, please contact our office either by email or calling directly for a no-obligation visit.

Contact us on 922 722 227 or 670 277 772, or email info@electrosat.com for any query or assistance you may require.