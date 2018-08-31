El Hierro’s hit by mini-quake

THE National Geographic Institute (ING ) registered a mini-quake on El Hierro, in the Frontera municipality.

The small tremor occurred at 2.04am on Wednesday, and registered 2.5 on the Richter scale, at a depth of 15km.

It added to the several mini-tremors registered by ING around the island over the past month.

Happily, all the registered tremors were not felt by the residents because of their small magnitude.

No fewer than 11 tremors were registered over the last month, and the Institute has registered a total of 19 across the island.

The highest registered was on 5th August at 8.36am, with a magnitude of 2.9 on the Richter scale.