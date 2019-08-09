A €200 reward, for Poppy’s return

Cats Welfare news

POPPY has been missing from Palm Mar for nearly two weeks. Her owners are now very concerned because she is very shy, and it’s just not like her to be away from home.

She is microchipped, and wearing a red collar with the name “Elvis”, because she lost her tag. Please WhatsApp Cats Welfare on 7110 04155, or send a private message on their Facebook page, if you have any information.

Adoption

We have several gorgeous kittens available for adoption, and one way of getting to see some of them is to pop along to Koala Sur, next to the Farmers’ Market in Las Chafiras. A fabulous area has been set aside for them to frolic to their hearts’ content, with fantastic play equipment, and even two very comfortable armchairs!

It is a perfect environment for the public to interact with them, to help them decide as to whether they feel adoption to be a good idea. Give them a ring on 922 712 425, to see what little kitties are in residence!

Please send us a private Facebook message, or ring/WhatsApp Sandra (English, Spanish and German) on 6712 82773 after 6pm, Sharon (English) on 6625 24006, or Linda (English) on 7110 04155, if you would like to enquire about any of the cats and kittens which are available for adoption. We ask for a minimum donation of €20 per kitten, to cover costs.

*All kittens go for a week’s trial, in your home *

Please vaccinate!

We would like to encourage everyone to vaccinate their cats and dogs. Kittens and puppies are particularly vulnerable to disease, and there are many viruses doing the rounds, at this time of year. They can be vaccinated from only two months old.

Clothes required

We are appealing, please, for ladies’ dresses and tops. Please have a look around at home, and drop them into the shop on San Blas.

We need you!

Fostering kittens is very rewarding, watching them growing and playing, feeding them and realising how dependent they are on you. It’s perfect for people who don’t want a full-time cat of their own.

We are looking for foster carers, to look after bottle-feeders and weaners, as well as big kittens. You would need to be able to drive, and have somewhere safe for them. All food and litter, bedding, litter trays etc. will be supplied, and any vet bills will be paid by us.

Please help us to help the kittens in need. Cats Welfare arrange the adoptions, once the kittens are ready. Please send us a Facebook private message, if you are interested.

Our shop

We always need cat food, litter, sheets, towels, bedding etc. for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in the shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10am-6pm.

We stock good-quality clothes of all sizes, at sensible, low prices. Pop along and take a look. Our customers come from all over the island, and we see many holidaymakers return, time and again, eager to snap up a bargain.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 6365 90557, and he will arrange collection from you.