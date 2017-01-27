E-fags may get kids hooked on nicotine

RESEARCHERS in the US have produced a study stating that electronic cigarettes could be getting a generation of teenagers hooked on nicotine.

They claim that youngsters, who never smoke normally, are now starting out with so-called “vaping”, before risking long-term health problems by moving on to regular cigarettes.

The survey, by a University of California team, found that the number of schoolchildren smoking both smoking cigarettes and e-cigarettes, which vaporise a fluid containing nicotine and a flavouring, has risen between 2011 and 2014.

This, say the scientists, suggests that the trendy devices are a gateway to the harmful habit.

And although it has been illegal since October 2015 to sell e-cigarettes to under-18s in Britain, the wide range of flavours, such as bubblegum and blueberry, make the devices extremely appealing to young people.

The report’s authors said youths taking part in their study, who were deemed to have a low risk of smoking cigarettes, may never have developed a regular smoking habit if e-cigarettes did not exist.

A growing body of evidence is raising fears for children who use e-cigarettes. The study shows that young smokers who see others vaping are just as likely to crave a cigarette as if they had seen someone smoking.

Nicotine-exposure to children still growing can harm memory, attention-span and emotions, according to the study, published in the journal Paediatrics.

The researchers also referred to previous studies on the “gateway” effect, which suggest young people who vape are three times more likely to become smokers a year later.

Senior author Dr Stanton Glantz, Professor of Medicine at the University of California, said: “E-cigarettes are encouraging, not discouraging, youth to smoke and to consume nicotine, and are expanding the tobacco market.”

Tobacco firms, hit by falling sales of cigarettes, have been branching out into e-cigarettes, which contain a liquid form of nicotine.

The figures, from the US and Canada in the latest research, cover a health study of more than 140,000 teenagers, and show that smoking rates are coming down.

But between 2011 and 2014, the proportion of children using both cigarettes and e-cigarettes rose from 11.4% 12.2%, driven by the fashion for vaping, which is not what health experts would want to see.

Lead author Dr Lauren Dutra said: “While some of the kids using e-cigarettes were also smoking cigarettes, we found those who were at low risk of starting nicotine with cigarettes were using e-cigarettes.”

These are marketed as helping people to quit smoking, but the authors said they saw no evidence of this.

A UK Vaping Industry Association spokesman said: “Public Health England and the Royal College of Physicians found vaping to be at least 95% safer than smoking tobacco.

“A recent survey found regular use among youngsters aged 11-18 was rare and, largely, among children who currently or previously smoked tobacco.”

He added: “There are also strict rules to ensure vaping products are not sold to minors.”