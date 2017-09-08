Another e.coli scare

A BEACH at El Médano was closed again to bathers this week by Granadilla de Abona Council as a precautionary measure against e.coli, a bacteria which can cause severe food poisoning.

A small contamination level was detected by testers, and

Council spokesman Jacobo Pérez said it affected the Leocadio Machado beach only.

The low contamination level, presenting a minimal health risk, meant the Council hoped to reopen the beach in midweek, provided an analysis showed that the levels had dropped.

The same beach was also closed for e.coli contamination in June, along with three others in El Médano.

The Council says it has contracted an outside company to analysis the sea bed, “which will detect the origin of this bacterium”.