Dutch police nick ‘diamond thieves’

SEVEN people have been arrested by Dutch military police in Amsterdam and Valencia, suspected of taking part in a multi-million-pound diamond heist nearly 12 years ago.

The police said in a statement that the five men and two women are in custody, on suspicion of involvement in the armed-robbery and money-laundering affair,.

In February 2005, armed robbers hijacked an armoured car at a secure area of Amsterdam’s Schiphol Airport, escaping with diamonds worth more than £58 million.

The seven suspects, all Dutch nationals, were tracked down via an investigation of new information.

The gang, dressed in uniform, forced the car’s drivers out at gunpoint, forcing them to lie on the floor before speeding away.

Part of the loot was recovered quickly from a getaway car, but the police say diamonds worth £35 million remained missing.

And, despite the thieves being armed, there were no injuries during the heist.