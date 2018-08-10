Duque

K9 animal news

DUQUE is looking for a place to call home! He is a large six-year-old, waiting patiently, at the refuge, to be adopted. He was found in Atogo with his daughter, after both of them were abandoned and left to fend for themselves.

She has now been homed, but he has been left all on his own. We believe it’s time for him to get the home he deserves, but he’ll require an adopter with sufficient space to house him properly.

He’s extremely friendly, both with people and other dogs, and is always up for a cuddle and some playtime. He is very sociable, and gets on well with most dogs. He is very calm, good with children, and would make a great, life companion. If you would like to come and meet Duque, please contact us on 6676 38468, or come down to the kennels any day! He is waiting patiently to meet you!

Meet our dogs!

We have many dogs, in all shapes and sizes, waiting patiently for their loving, safe-and-secure, forever homes. You can see them all, their stories and pictures, on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.

Why not visit us at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas any day of the week between 10-2pm? Alternatively, you can get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

You will also find stories of our dogs, their antics and heart-warming rehomings on Facebook by following Diary of a K9 Tenerife Dogwalker, K9 Tenerife and, not forgetting, K9 Tenerife Cats.

Also, to see daily photos of the walks that take place at K9, like the facebook page Voluntarios del Refugio K9.

Charity shop

Our charity shop in Alcala Plaza is always looking for new items to sell. If you have any unwanted clothes, shoes, books or bric-a-brac, please pop them into our shop, or to K9.

We welcome all kinds of items, all proceeds going towards helping the dogs. The shop is open from 10am-2pm, Monday to Saturday. Pop in, or call them on 6465 61035. Collections can also be arranged, using this number.

Ways you can help

If you wish to support K9 animal refuge, and contribute towards the safe rescue and adoption of abandoned dogs and cats, we would be very appreciative.

You can buy our merchandise (T-shirts, vests, key rings, wristbands and more) at K9, sponsor one of our dogs via our website, and donate money via our website, or cash at our refuge. We also welcome donations of food and other items.

Also, you can become a volunteer dog walker by calling us, or simply popping by, during our opening hours. Remember to keep an eye on our website or Facebook page for any fund-raising events which you may like to attend.