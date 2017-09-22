Drunk and incapable!

A DRUNKARD, aged 54, who tried to attack police officers with a large stick in the early hours of Sunday, was arrested in Las Palmas, Gran Canaria, where he lived.

Local Police officers, patrolling the area, noticed a speeding vehicle and signalled the driver to pull over.

But when they asked for his licence and car documentation, the driver turned violent and his answers were incoherent.

He then got out of the car, wielding a large stick with which he threatened them. The man attacked one officer, but missed him because he was so drunk.

The other cops took the opportunity to restrain him on the ground and arrest him, but two of the officers suffered minor injuries in the scuffle.